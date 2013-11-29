Detained Political Activist Claims He Did Not Attack Police

November 29, 2013

Shant Harutyunayn does not accept the accusation of committing violence against the police, Harutyunyan's attorney, Inessa Petrosyan, told reporters today after meeting wit her client, who was arrested on Nov. 5 after instigating an anti-government demonstration that resulted in clashes with riot police. The political activist is currently under examination at the Nubarashen psychiatric clinic.

Harutyunyan claims he did not attack a police officer. Police officer Edgar Aleksanyan, who, according to the charges, Harutyunyan hit with a truncheon, was in civilian clothes. The detainee also stated that ahead of his organized march to the presidential palace on November 5, there were many provocateurs at Liberty Square.

The opposition leader told his attorney that the reason protestors were carrying truncheons on the day of the march was because given the precedent of the events of March 1–2, 2008, he and his supporters didn't rule out the use of force by police. He also recalled that he had publicly stated ahead of the march that the truncheons would be used only in the case of self defense.

Recall, Shant Harutyunyan is being accused of the use of violence against a representative of the authorities. The accused claims he was beaten by RA Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan while in police custody.