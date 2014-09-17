2026, 2 June, Tuesday
Epress

Prosperous Armenia MP’s Son Arrested: Zhoghovurd

Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) MP and former “Black Panther” unit commander Rustam Gasparyan’s (pictured) son, Roma Gasparyan, was arrested yesterday, reports local daily Zhoghovurd.

The paper notes that Roma Gasparyan was under investigation for a kidnapping case since the summer. The Court of First Instance decided to arrest Roma Gasparyan, regarding it as a preventative measure. Immediately after his arrest he was transferred to a detention facility.

The newspaper was unable to obtain comments regarding the arrest from the MP Gasparyan.

Photograph 168.am

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