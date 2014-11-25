Sinjar Yezidi National Union Consider Parliament’s Behavior Unacceptable

November 25, 2014

The Sinjar Yezidi National Union views the decision by the National Assembly’s Foreign Relations Committee last week to reject Heritage Party MP Zaruhi Postanjyan’s bill on the non-Armenian genocides as unacceptable. The draft bill called for December 9 as the day of condemning the Ottoman Empire’s genocide of Yezidis, Assyrians, Greeks, and other religious minorities.

“We are nearing the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and we are not attempting to condemn the crimes of the Ottoman Empire,” notes the Sinjar Union’s statement.

Sinjar’s representatives also consider it unacceptable that Republican Party MP Samvel Farmanyan raised a question during the committee hearings about if the bill would be beneficial for Armenia. “This all testifies to one thing, that we do not respect the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, while also trying to find a political interest in the genocides of other people,” concluded the Union’s statement.