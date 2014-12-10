“I’m Not a Target, I Am the One Targeting”, Says Police Chief About Protest Movements

December 10, 2014

On occasion of the International Human Rights Day, the Armenian Ombudsman Karen Andreasyan organized a round table discussion with seven state ministry heads; Constitutional Court president Gagik Harutyunyan, Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan, Government Chief of Staff Davit Harutyunyan, Minister of Education and Sciences Armen Ashotyan, Minister of Justice Hovhannes Manukyan, and Investigative Committee president Aghvan Hovsepyan.

After the discussion, Vladimir Gasparyan attempted to subtly avoid meeting with journalists. The latter, however, were able to get a hold of Gasparyan and ask him a number of questions, none of which were in fact answered by the Chief. One of the journalist asked about the cases of violation of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly by police, particularly, during the last year’s rally organized by Shant Harutyunyan. “Let's skip this one, we’re skipping Shant Harutyunyan,” said Gasparyan.

Journalists wondered why not a large number of police officers are usually present during protests organized by the Prosperous Armenia Party; “Are you confident that there won’t be a revolution? Aren’t you one of the targeted people of this movement?”

“Yes, I’m confident. Such barbarities never result in anything good. I’m not a target, I am the one targeting,” answered Gasparyan.

The latter was also asked about Yerevan Police Head Ashot Karapetyan whose torturing of Grisha Virabyan was proven as fact by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR). The Police Chief refused to answer the question.

Gasparyan was reminded that former-police staffer Vardan Ghukasyan (nicknamed Dog) said that he had material at his disposal which would prove that Ashot Karapetyan had hunted many down and “framed them.” Gasparyan responded saying “I don’t speak about animals.”

He also assured that the Police Department is the most transparent institution, and is more transparent than other institutions. The Police Chief said that the “Ministry of Agriculture” needed to be more transparent when asked about the institution he was referring too.

In contrast to Gasparyan, the Investigative Committee President Aghvan Hovsepyan, Constitutional Court President Gagik Harutyunyan and Minister of Education and Sciences Armen Ashotyan were able to quickly leave and avoid the planned brief Q&A with journalists.

The Ombudsman Karen Andreasyan received a gift during the round table discussion by the seven state officials participating.

“I’m giving you this, but it’s from all of us. We all have a little police in us,” said Gasparyan, while Constitutional Court President Gagik Harutyunyan responded “that’s just your opinion.”

The Ombudsman opened the gift in front of the journalists, revealing a watch and a bible. Andreasyan commented on the gift saying “it’s to be punctual and not stray from our path.”