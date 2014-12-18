Minibus Drivers Continue to Strike With No Clear Signs of Resolution (PHOTO, VIDEO)

December 18, 2014

Today, minibus drivers in Yerevan have continued their strike for the second day near the Malatia-Sebastia district’s church. The drivers boycotting are employees on the 63, 71, 75, 27, 23, 28, 34 routes. According to them, they are not alone; their friends in Nor Nork are also striking.

The reason of the protest is the increasing gas prices, as a result of which according to the strikers, the drivers spend an extra 5000 AMD daily.

“Where is your Minister of Transport, Navasardyan from the municipality, gas prices have increased, people are unable to support their children,” said one of the drivers. One of the strikers told their protesting colleagues, “they’ll come and take us (into custody),” however the latter continued “let them take us, I’m not scared. Let them be ashamed.” “Let them take us, let’s see if they will,” “Let them take us all together,” added another driver.

Yesterday, the Yerevan Mayor’s adviser Albert Gevorgyan came to the protest and promised that the issue would be resolved with the help of the route owners.

However, the drivers have not been informed about what will happen, “they tricked and left yesterday, today its the same story.”

Photographs by Marine Mkrtchyan