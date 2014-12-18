Witness in Teenage Murder Case Confesses on False Testimony (VIDEO)

December 18, 2014

Yesterday, Gevorg Avagyan, a witness to the case of Vanadzor resident Karen Kungortsev who was charged with murdering 15-year old Davit Hovakimyan, stated that a police officer guided him in giving a false testimony against Kungortsev.

Gevorg Avagyan and the murdered Davit Hovakimyan used to play for the same handball team. He explained that after the incident, their handball coach, H. Malkhasyan, came to the team and said that in order to keep the suspect in custody the police need two testimonies against him.

“They came and said that Ashot and Rafo know the person, they are both minors and their testimony is not enough for them to keep the suspect in custody. One or two testimonies are also needed and we went,” said Gevorg Avagyan in court, admitting that he was not witness too the incident.

According to Avagyan, at the police station they showed him a photo of Karen Kungortsev and stated that he has to testify against him. “They said we’ll show you four photos, this person’s photo will be in it as well and you’ll point him out,” explained Gevorg Avagyan.

The victim’s successor asked who told him what to write because the testimony was very detailed. The witness said that he doesn’t remember anymore than what he said.

Recall, that in the previous hearing two witnesses denied their testimonies from the preliminary investigation. One of the witnesses said that his testimony was mostly made up and that he did not see how Kungortsev stabbed Davit Hovakimyan. That witness gave a few testimonies during the preliminary investigation, where he said he saw the stabbing. The other witness, A.K., revealed in court that he gave false testimonies during the investigation period. He said he did not see Kungortsev stab Hovakimyan and was not even present in the vicinity of the incident. He revealed that what he said during the investigation, that he saw the incident, was all a lie and founded on what his friends had told him.

Recall, Karen Kungortsev does not admit guilt, and human rights defenders and his attorney indicate violations recorded during the preliminary investigations.

While behind bars, the accused has resorted to self harm, as well as beginning a hunger strike. His mother said that her son was beaten by police while under police custody and forced to confess.

The charges against Kungortsev were changed from murder to attempted murder last August. At the same time, the investigation accused and detained Vanadzor Medical Center company doctor Vladimir Ghukasyan for unfair treatment and improper implementation of professional duties.

Video in Armenian only

Video provided by Helsinki Association monitor Arman Veziryan