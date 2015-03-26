The Conflict Between a Businessman and Northern Avenue Residents To Resolve in Court of Appeals

March 26, 2015

Arayik Asatryan, another resident of the buildings at 23, 25 Teryan Str. and 37 Lalayants Str., the area of which has been announced an eminent domain, has faced court. “Local Developers” company, owned by businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan, filed a suit demanding that a court decision evict Asatryan from his appartment by means of the Compulsory Enforcement Service. Yesterday, however, the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts delayed the proceedings for nearly 3 months, until June 29. Teryan 23 resident and “Mer Kaghake” (“Our City”) civil initiative member Vardan Geravetyan (pictured) told Epress.am about the court decision, connecting the latter with other similar developments in the case.

Earlier, the company had filed suits against 3 other residents, while the latter entered court with counter suits demanding that their right to private property be respected and the harassment against their estate stopped.

“Basically, the court neither wanted to present in a bad light in front of us, nor in front of Mayrapetyan. They left the decision to the Court of Appeals. We assume that today’s hearing being delayed for so long is due to the fact that the court is waiting for the other 3 cases' verdicts by the Court of Appeals. It is more than obvious, that Arayik Asatryan would have also submitted a counter suit, had the hearing proceeded,” Geravetyan said when speaking to Epress.am.

During yesterday’s court hearing, the residents of the three buildings organized a rally in support of Asatryan. They moved toward the government building then to the Kentron and Nork Marash Court of First Instance.

All the resident of the buildings at 23, 25 Teryan Str. and 37 Lalayants Str. have been faced with similar issues. They have received letters saying that they could not sell their apartments to anyone other than to the “Local Developers” company. The company claims that they are offering a price set by the law- the market value plus 10%. However, the residents claim that they have been offered 2 1/2 times lower than the market value. The alternative to offering money would be an appartment in another building. The residents, however, are not pleased with the latter option either, saying that the conditions in the proposed building are not satisfactory.