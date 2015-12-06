Republican Youth Detained at Voting Precinct for Checking Whether 'His People' Had Voted (VIDEO)

December 6, 2015

At around 9 am Sunday morning an unknown young man tried to become acquainted with voter lists at the 3/18 polling station in Yerevan's Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district, arguing that he “only want to check whether the people on my list have come to vote or not,” Epress.am was informed by electoral commission head Vahagn Gevorgyan. The youth, as seen on the video recording provided by Gevorgyan, claimed he had been sent from ruling Republican Party headquarters.

“He had a list of people whose turnout he had to ensure. He said he worked for Republicans, and he had to check if his people had voted. He had crossed out the names of those who had already ,” the commission head said. Gevorgyan added that the young man, who said he was unaware of the potential legal consequences of his actions, has been detained by police.

On 8 am Sunday Armenians have begun voting in a nationwide referendum on draft constitutional amendments, initiated by President Serzh Sargsyan, that seek, among other changes, to transition Armenia from a semi-presidential to a parliamentary system of governance.