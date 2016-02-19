Yerevan Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Vardges Gaspari

February 19, 2016

The Shengavit district court of Yerevan issued on Friday, February 19, an arrest warrant for civic activist Vardges Gaspari who has been refusing to attend his case hearing, Gaspari’s lawyer, David Gyurjyan, told Epress.am. The lawyer called the fact that his client had not been notified about the decision in advance “a violation of the law.”

Speaking to Epress.am, Gaspari’s wife, Anahit Ayvazi, said a group of law enforcement officers went to their house Friday evening and said they had a warrant to arrest the activist: “They hadn’t even sent a summons; just came and took him away. Lawlessness in this country is beyond the pale!”

Vardges Gaspari, as stated by his attorney, is currently in the Nubarashen prison. “We’ll appeal the court decision as soon as we get it,” Gyurjyan added.

Note, Vardges Gaspari is boycotting the proceedings in which he is accused of contempt of court, as well as insulting the plaintiffs in one of the many administrative cases against him.