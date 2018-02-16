City Hall Official Website Features No Information on Yerkir Tsirani Members

February 16, 2018

The official website of the Yerevan City Hall does not provide any biographical information for members of the opposition Yerkir Tsirani bloc. Speaking to Epress.am, bloc leader Zaruhi Postanjyan said she did not know whether the information had been deleted after the February 13 incident in the Council of Elders; nonetheless, she added that members of Yerkir Tsirani had earlier given their autobiographies to the press service of the City Hall.

Note, the website features full biographies for all members of the opposition Yelk bloc and and the ruling Republican Party.

When contacted by Epress.am for a comment, a spokesperson for the press service of the Mayor’s office said she was aware of the reasons for the lack of bio for Yerkir Tsirani members but was not allowed to talk about them with journalists. She told us to get in touch with the head of the press service, Artur Gevorgyan, who, according to the speaker, was at a meeting at the time of our conversation. Later, another representative of the press service told us that Yerkir Tsirani had never provided them with biographies for its members and that the information had never been featured on the website.