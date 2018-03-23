Mother of Murdered Gyumri Man Informs Armenian President She No Longer Wishes to Be Part of His ‘Criminal Party’

March 23, 2018

Ruzanna Adanalyan, the mother of 25-year-old Artyom Adanalyan who was murdered in their Gyumri home in 2014, held a protest action with a group of her supporters on Friday outside the residence of the Armenian president. Recall, suspect Artur Martirosyan was last week sentenced to 11 years in prison by the Shirak first instance court. The victim’s mother, however, is convinced that Martirosyan is not the sole perpetrator of her son’s murder.

“Not just this one person, but everyone should be imprisoned. A citizen of this country was deprived of his right to life. I want to present the facts of the case to the president; he is clueless. The president of this country has to hear my voice. I did a lot for Serzh Sargsyan to be elected, so now he must get back all the material evidence and the murder weapon, which have been concealed by Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan,”Adanalyan told reporters.

The on-duty guards tried to prevent the protesters from standing by the gates of the presidential residence, insisting that it was a specially protected area. Finally, they managed to convince Adanalyan to move to the opposite side of the street, where the woman demonstratively threw away her party ticket of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

“I have come to my party friend - to the president of the country. I received this ticket with great pride; I had my own contribution ; I elected Sargsyan. I have come here now to inform him that I no longer wish to be a member of this, because all officers of law enforcement agencies, who are members of the Republican Party, are criminals. It would be shameful for me to be part of a criminal party. I have come to the realization that the country's prosecutor and all the others, who, naturally, are Republicans, have ruined this country: they committed genocide inside Armenia,” Adanalyan announced.