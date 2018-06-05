Sasna Tsrer Declare Their Support for Pashinyan

June 5, 2018

Sasna Tsrer (Daredevils of Sasun) armed group on June 5 declared their support for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Cabinet. The group issues a statement late on Tuesday, in which they stated that their armed rebellion had been aimed at “the past treacherous and criminal regime.”

“Although our armed rebellion did not reach a final result, however, it cut off the thread of the regime’s life, exhausted their bullets and disrupted their plan of surrendering Artsakh as well as our own sovereignty to strangers.

“It helped to open a door and create an opportunity for achieving victory though a peaceful rebellion and a civil disobedience.

“When laying down our arms, we declared that the people were to make the next step. In less than two years, our wise and righteous people came together and made a step under Nikol Pashinyan and his comrades’ skilled leadership and ...

“The treacherous and criminal regime has already been banished, and now we have a government that enjoys the full trust of the people.

“At this stage in the fight, when the threat of revenge has yet to be completely neutralized, we consider it our duty to rise above political differences and to support Nikol Pashinyan’s Government in all matters of state-building and the establishment of the rule of law.

“We call upon all our allies and supporters to follow the same logic and continue the national-liberation struggle in this way,” the statement read.