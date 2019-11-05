Conscript Dies in Karabakh under Unspecified Circumstances 

November 5, 2019

On November 4 2019, at around 19:30, 19-year-old Erik Harutyunyan serving in one of the South-Eastern military unites of the Defense Army received a deadly weapon injury, reports the Press service of Karabakh Defense Ministry. Investigation is carried out to clarify the details of the incidents.

RA Investigative Committee reports that a criminal investigation is underway in accordance with Article 110, Part 1 of the Criminal Code (Driving Someone to Suicide)․

"Mandatory military servant Erik Harutyunyan has been found in the armory of Military Unit N with an injury around his chin. On the way to the Military Hospital Erik Harutyunyan passed away," writes the Investigative Committee.