21-Year-Old Prisoner Found Hanged in the Prison 

November 17, 2019

The Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice has issued a statement that on November 16, 2016 at around 22:50, prisoner Sargis Abelyan was found hanged from the double-deck bed with a sportswear rope in "Armavir" prison.

Abelyan was charged with criminal offenses related to organized group robbery by using a weapon and illegal possession of weapons.

The Investigative Department of Armavir Marz has opened a criminal case in order to investigate the circumstances of Sargis Abelyan's death.