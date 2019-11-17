2026, 2 June, Tuesday
Epress

21-Year-Old Prisoner Found Hanged in the Prison 

The Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice has issued a statement that on November 16, 2016 at around 22:50, prisoner Sargis Abelyan was found hanged from the double-deck bed with a sportswear rope in "Armavir" prison.

Abelyan was charged with criminal offenses related to organized group robbery by using a weapon and illegal possession of weapons. 

The Investigative Department of Armavir Marz has opened a criminal case in order to investigate the circumstances of Sargis Abelyan's death. 

Prison
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