2026, 2 June, Tuesday
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Body of a Soldier Found Hanged in Dilijan Training Center: Investigative Committee 

The Investigative Committee of Armenia reports that at around 9 am on November 26, 2019, the body of Vahan Robert's Musheghyan, a conscript of N military unit, was found hanged from a tree at the Dilijan Training Center.

The 6th garrison investigative department of the Military Investigative Department is investigating this case on the basis of Article 110, Part 1 of the Criminal Code (driving to suicide). Vahan Musheghyan was 19 years old, was conscripted from Syunik marz's military commission at the first draft of this year.

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