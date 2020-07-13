"A War should Always be Avoided " Anna Hakobyan's Call to Azerbaijani Women

July 13, 2020

Anna Hakobyan, wife of Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the "Women for Peace" campaign has called for stopping military operations and moving towards peace. She has particularly addressed women and mothers of Azerbaijan.

"Since yesterday the situation on the Armenia - Azerbaijani border has been tense. Fights broke out between the Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces.

According to the official information the Azerbaijani side gave 4 victims during few hours.

As an Ambassador of the WOMEN FOR PEACE CAMPAIGN I call upon Azerbaijani women and mothers to exhort the military-political leadership of their country to stop the hostilities, not to endanger the lives of the children of the Azerbaijani and Armenian people.

Women, mothers and sisters should question their military-political leadership what have they gained at the cost of the loss of their loved ones, at the cost of their personal tragedy. And what prevents discussion of the problems through negotiations in a peaceful way with the leadership of the opposite sides?

Especially now, when the world is struggling against the Coronavirus, Heads of states should focus their efforts on protecting the health of their people and on fighting against the common enemy-the pandemic to help people return to their normal lives.

Following the UN Secretary - General’s appeal to declare a global ceasefire is the best move that country leaders can do for their people.

A war should always be avoided. There is always an alternative.

#Womenforpeace

#Կանայքհանունխաղաղության

#Womenareinspiring

#Womensmotivation

#Womenempowerment"