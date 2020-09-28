Statement on the Azerbaijani offensive against Artsakh
On September 27, 2020, the dictatorial regime of Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack along the entire line of contact of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) using heavy artillery, tanks, aircraft and missiles.
Towns and villages in Artsakh are being bombed, including the capital city of Stepanakert, as well as the border of Armenia in the direction of the town of Vardenis. Azerbaijan specifically targets the civilian population in gross violation of international humanitarian law and with absolute disregard for the call by the UN Secretary General for a worldwide ceasefire given the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are already over a hundred wounded and over a dozen people were killed among the military and civilian population in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), including at least one child.
This attack is unprecedented in the size and scope of the military arsenal engaged. There is clear evidence that it was prepared in advance and with the apparent support of the Turkish regime.
We believe that if the international community does not react in a timely and appropriate manner, the military operations may expand beyond the conflict zone, resulting in serious atrocities and a humanitarian crisis in the region, exacerbated by the situation related to the coronavirus outbreak.
We are determined to support all efforts to address the challenges to human rights, peace, and security in the region.
The Armenian civil society strongly condemns the aggression by the Azerbaijani regime and appeals to the international community, international organizations - the UN, the Council of Europe, the European Union, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - to take urgent and effective measures to end the Azerbaijani regime aggression and to resume negotiations for peaceful resolution of the conflict.
Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly-Vanadzor
Union of Informed Citizens
Transparency International Anti-Corruption Center
Journalists’ Club Asparez
Open Society Foundations - Armenia
Youth Avangard NGO
"Cinemart" youth NGO
For Equal Rights NGO
Centre for Community Mobilization and Support
Hye Dzmer Pap (HaySanta) Charitable Foundation
Pink human rights defender NGO
Helsinki Association for Human Rights NGO
Veles Human Rights NGO
Women’s Rights House
Protection of Rights without Borders NGO
Public Journalism Club
The Armenian Institute of International and Security Affairs (AIISA)
Armenian Progressive Youth NGO
New Generation Humanitarian NGO
Peace Dialogue NGO
Colorful House social-cultural and human right NGO
Armenian Youth League NGO
Human rights power NGO
,, Tatevik,, NGO
Spitak Helsinki Group human rights NGO
Women support center NGO
Young Tavush NGO
Child and Family Development Center Charitable NGO
Armenian Association of Social Workers
Resource Center for Women’s Empowerment NGO
Martuni Wonen' s Community Counsil NGO
Consumers Support Center NGO
Regional Monitoring @ Evaluation Center NGO
OxYGen Foundation
Sose Women's Issues NGO
Shams Humanitarian NGO
Martuni Community Development Center NGO
'You are not alone'' womens support NGO
"Centre of Economic Right" NGO
Restart
Women's Resource Center
Dalma-Sona Fund
NGO Centre of Economic Right
Mission Aid and Development NGO
Road Traffic Safety and Control
Safe traffic
Tumanyan Law Firm
"Khazer" Ecological and Cultural NGO
The Urban Foundation for Sustainable Development
Human Rights Research Center
“Disability-Inclusive Development” NGO
"Poqrik Ishkhan" Educational Complex
Center for Rights Development NGO
Civic Development and Partnership Foundation
Golden Apricot Cinema Development Foundation
Step Forward Social NGO
"Public Awareness and Monitoring Centre"
Non-discrimination and Equality Coalition
Social Justice NGO
Source foundation
"Pathway to" Cultural Charity NGO
Consumers' Consulting Center NGO
Health Policy and Innovation Center NGO
Real World, Real People NGO
"DiverCity" Social-Cultural, Humanitarian NGO
Women's Empowerment Center NGO
Unison NGO
Driver's friend
LAMP foundation
'Artsvabuyn Zeytun'' compatriotic union n.g.o.
EcoLur Informational NGO
"CPI" Armenian Centre
Europe in Law Association
''We can'' Non -Gavernemental Organization for the protection of rights for youth and children with intellectual disabilities and their family members.
Astghatsolk NGO
"Armenian Forests" NGO
The Voice of Silence
"Goy" Environmental-Legal NGO
"Yanus" Legal NGO
"Local Democracy Agency" foundation
Full Life NGO
"Association of Audio-Visual Reporters" NGO
Skarp Inclusive Health Center NGO
Family&Community NGO
Society Without Violence
Work and Motherland Regional Development NGO
Law development and protection foundation
Information Systems Development and Training Center
Armavir Development Center
Freedom of Information Center
"Huysi Metsamor"ngo
"TANIQ" NGO
National Center of Public Policy Research NGO
<<Women’s Forum>>NGO
"BLEJAN" environmental, social, business support NGO
Satar NGO
“Astghik” Disabled Children's Parents' Association, NGO
PRKUTYUN center of disabled children and young people
World Vision Armenia
Women's Rights Center NGO
PRKUTYU center of disabled children and young peopleRKUTYUN
Women's Rights Center NGO
ALIQ MEDIA ARMENIA
Country Water Partnership
Freedom of Media and Speech Civil Society Development NGO
"Partnership and Teaching" NGO
"Community and Youth" youth, consulting NGO
"Shirak Teachers' Union" scientific-educational center
Analytical Centre on Globalization and Regional Cooperation
Youth for Ararat civic-educational NGO