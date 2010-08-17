Comedy Club's Garik Martirosyan Among Highest-Earning Comedians in Russia

According to Forbes, the highest-paid comedians are the members of Comedy Club Russia, though the highest-paid comedian is Maxim Galkin, who in 2009, earned $4.7 million USD.







Former member of the "New Armenians" team on Russia's KVN, current co-producer and host of Comedy Club Production, co-filmmaker and producer of the films "Comedy Club" and "Russia" Armenian-born Garik Martirosyan's income was $2.7 million USD in 2009.





Other humorists in Russia include: Alexander Tsekalo, who earned $2.4 million USD in 2009; Ivan Urgant, $2.3 million; and Sergey Svetlakov, $2.1 million, while Comedy Club member Pavel Volya earned $1.8 million USD in 2009.