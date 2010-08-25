Dink Family Attorney Doesn't Expect Much in Turkey's Trials

After Turkey has recently been convicted by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the case concerned with murdered Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, Dink family attorney Fethiye Çetin says to Bia News Centre that it is not over yet: "We have experienced further rights violations in the cases and the investigation related to the Hrant Dink murder".







Çetin indicated, "The means of domestic remedies are being exhausted one by one. If we cannot achieve a result we will apply to the ECHR."





The joint lawyers of the Dink family await the investigation of all persons involved in the background of the murder, who played a role in and carried responsibility for the murder and also of the people to be held responsible for showing Dink as a target in the context of the press trials against Dink. However, Çetin does not expect much in the face of the developments.





According to the lawyer, the cases tried in Turkey and the investigation into the Dink murder constitute a violation of several articles of the European Convention of Human Rights. These are namely Articles 2, 6, 10, 13 and 14 on the right to life, the right to a fair trial, the right to freedom of expression, and to an effective remedy and the prohibition of discrimination respectively.