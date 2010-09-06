Blast Injures 7 in Tajikistan Nightclub

September 6, 2010

An explosion ripped through a discotheque in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe on Monday injuring seven people in the latest blast to hit the troubled ex-Soviet state, police said, AFP reports.







The explosion, which investigators said occurred Monday morning when an improvised explosive device detonated in the crowded disco, came days after a pair of suicide bombers killed two police in the northern city of Khujand.





"The explosion took place inside a disco during a party of young people at about 1 am (2000 GMT Sunday) on Monday. Seven people were wounded to varying degrees," an interior ministry spokesperson told AFP.





Police are pursuing multiple theories about the blast, the spokesperson said, among them the possibility that it was carried out by militant groups long active in the volatile region.





"One version is hooliganism, but others, including a terrorist attack, will be considered," he added.





The discotheque, named Dusti (Friendship), is located in the south of Dushanbe and had been holding weekly mixed-sex disco night mainly aimed at young men and women.