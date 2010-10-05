Car Bomb Explodes in Northern Ireland

October 5, 2010

A car bomb exploded early on Tuesday in the Northern Irish city of Londonderry, causing substantial damage to nearby shops, police said, Reuters reports.







A warning was received about an hour before the explosion and houses and businesses in the area were evacuated, Londonderry police said in a statement, adding that there had been no reports of injuries.





No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.





Attacks by nationalist splinter groups seeking to end British control of Northern Ireland are at their highest level since a 1998 peace agreement largely ended three decades of conflict that cost more than 3,600 lives.