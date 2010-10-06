Russian MP Ashot Yeghiazaryan Intends to Flee Russia

October 6, 2010

Ashot Yeghiazaryan, member of Russia's State Duma (parliament), might not return to Russia. The MP, accused of fraud by his former business partners, is currently outside the country.







Yeghiazaryan is preparing grounds for his political asylum, writes Russian-language paper Your Day. Rumors have spread in the Lower House of the Federal Assembly of Russia (parliament) that if the MP doesn't return, he can be deprived of immunity as a deputy and be subject to criminal charges, in particular, after the activities connected with Moscow Hotel.





If Yeghiazaryan claims asylum before his colleagues in the State Duma make a decision, then he can be the first living Russian parliamentarian who fled overseas.