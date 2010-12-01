Armenia, Azerbaijan Presidents Might Approve Humanitarian Document in Astana: Opinion

December 1, 2010

The OSCE Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, is a very sad event: the fact that the presidents of the US and France won't be participating shows that this summit cannot be considered authoritative, said Yerevan-based analyst Manvel Sargsyan, speaking to journalists today.





Speaking about the meeting between Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to take place during the Dec. 1–2 summit, Sargsyan said a resolution will be adopted in Astana which will simply highlight previously approved points and nothing more.





"The US and French presidents' not participating in this summit is a unique carte blanche for Russia. Russia will attempt to create a benefice for itself," said the analyst.





Another participant in today's press conference, Hovhannes Nikoghosyan, the president of a local NGO, considered Sargsyan's judgments to be philosophical.





"This is a sort of philosophical approach, we can't say for sure," he said, adding that, in his opinion, a document of a humanitarian nature will be approved at the upcoming summit.