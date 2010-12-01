French Chocolatier Prepares Giant Chocolate Xmas Tree for Charity Event

December 1, 2010

A famous French chocolatier is preparing a 10m-high chocolate Christmas tree for a charity event in Paris, reports Sky News Online.





Weighing in at a belt-busting four tons, the festive foliage has been designed by Patrick Roger.





It is being constructed in his laboratory just outside Paris and will be auctioned off to raise money for neuromuscular diseases.





Participants will receive pieces of the tree in exchange for their donations.





The tree, which has so far taken Roger's team one month to craft, will be a highlight at France's Telethon, a nationwide charity event.





The auction will be broadcast on French television on Dec. 3 and 4.