Gazprom to Invest $2 Billion in Yerevan in Name of 'Brotherhood': Jamanak

January 14, 2011

Local daily paper Jamanak ("Times") today published a story in which it says that Gazprom President and Chair of the Management Committee Alexey Miller, who has close ties with former ArmRosGazprom General Director and current Yerevan mayor Karen Karapetyan, has promised to invest $2 billion USD toward the development of the Armenian capital.

The paper adds that this act is a "unique trial" for Karapetyan, as "he must show, as a result of his connections, what kind of investment he can bring into the city's budget."

And the more the investment, the stronger Karen Karapetyan's position will beside Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Jamanak concludes.