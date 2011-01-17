Armenian Justice Minister's New Plans: Prisoners to be Deprived of Mobile Phone Use

January 17, 2011

"It's been one month since I've been occupying the position of justice minister. The objectives of today's meeting are few: first, the Ministry of Justice, as a statement, is prepared for an open dialogue with the press, let's try to accept this as a postulate; second, to present current problems; and third, to present the philosophy with which we are preparing to solve these problems. Making use of the opportunity, I would like to thank the media for not welcoming me with bayonets though my colleagues say that this is temporary." This is how RA Minister of Justice Hrair Tovmasyan began his first official press conference today.

On the topic of the "philosophy of solving problems," the minister simply said no to short-term, popular solutions and yes to long-term, institutional solutions.

Tovmasyan touched upon the issues between the justice ministry and mass media and the ministry and the public, as well as the ministry's own issues as such relations as he envisioned.

"I see the mass media as companions in the act of solving current issues in my system. I view the media as that which carries out the function of the nervous system in the organism: that is to inform the brain of existing functional disorders in the organism," he said.

Tovamasyan spoke of Armenia's notary system, saying that since those working in the notary are overburdened today and there are long lines in front of notary offices, he will increase the number of such offices in the country.

Touching upon the issue of prisons, Tovmasyan said there are many issues, particularly noting that prisoners carry mobile phones, which, according to law, are prohibited.

"We can go, catch one or two, punish them, they won't have for 10 days, then they'll get them again, maybe, we'll place such equipment there so there won't be a connection at all; that is, the solutions are like this," he said.