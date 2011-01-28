Two Armenian Men Charged with Gang Rape in London

January 28, 2011

Two Armenian men are suspected of participating in a Jan. 23 gang rape in London.

As reported earlier, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and then filmed while being assaulted by seven Russian men, including intelligence officer Oleg Vladimirvich Ivanov, 23.

The attack is said to have happened early on Sunday during a party among English-language students at prestigious Bellerbys College in Greenwich, South London, reports The Sun.

Police retrieved iPhones with harrowing footage of the Malaysian victim being raped by a succession of men.

Among the four young men now charged with the crime are Norayr Davtyan, 25, and Armen Simonyan, 26, who appeared at the Woolwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, along with Ivanov and at Woolwich Magistrates' Court.

All four will appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Feb. 1.