Armenian Asylum Seekers in Belgium to Organize Protest: Haykakan Jamanak

January 29, 2011

A call recently circulated among Republic of Armenia (RA) citizens who have been granted asylum in Belgium to organize a protest on Monday, Jan. 31 in front of the Embassy of Armenia in Belgium, reports local Armenian daily Haykakan Jamanak ("Armenian Times").

"Who specifically are the organizers of this protest, we were unable to find out yesterday. It only became known that the reason for organizing the protest was the mass deportation of citizens of Armenia from Belgium. According to information among Armenians who've been granted asylum in Belgium, RA authorities asked the Belgian government, as much as possible, to deport Armenians to Armenia, since emigration in our country has reached alarming proportions.

"This version, of course, is likely; however, our sources in Belgium also consider it likely by spreading such news among one or two families faced with the prospect of deportation, they are attempting to organize a protest and stop their expulsion this way. In any case, there's been a response to news among Armenians living in Belgium of organizing a protest and many, at least from curiosity, will probably go to Embassy," reads the Haykakan Jamanak article.