Georgians' Money Goes to Uncle Aslan Living in Turkey: Saakashvili

February 2, 2011

"Georgian tourists are fed by Turkey," said Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili on Feb. 1.

"This means that our prices will rise, and the money we could spend on ourselves goes to Uncle Hussein in Rize or our friend Uncle Aslan living somewhere near Istanbul. Turkey is our neighbor and beloved country and we must smooth our relations with this country in such a way as did Turkey," he said.

According to the Georgian leader, Georgia will sustain losses as long as it has not created its own products.

"This way we will minimize these problems which are caused by rising global prices. Our plan is to double agricultural production. Investing in the education sector is also part of our perspective. I know how many problems our people have, but do not forget that, on a regional scale, more people return to than leave Georgia. Young people are no longer leaving the country, and this is essential," he said, reports Georgia Online.