Azerbaijani, Turkish Residents to Protest in Front of Iranian Embassy in Ankara

February 4, 2011

A protest will be held in front of the Iranian embassy in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Friday, report various Azerbaijani media.

Protestors are opposing Iran's interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, as well as Iran's cooperation with Armenia and the violation of rights of Azerbaijanis living in Iran.

Demonstrators will place a black wreath in front of the embassy building.

According to a number of media reports, participating in the demonstration will be Turkish citizens of Azeri descent, as well as ethnic Turks.The protest is set to begin at 10:45 (Ankara time).