Asparez Journalists' Club Keeps Finding Violations on H1, Sends Another Letter

February 7, 2011

Levon Barseghyan, president of the Gyumri-based Asparez Journalists' Club, today sent a letter to Armenia’s National Commission on Television and Radio (NCTR) Chair Grigor Amalyan in which it outlined the violations by Armenia's Public TV (H1) during its programming on Jan. 14.

"At 7:51 in the morning until 1:47 am on Jan. 15, in an overall programming span of 18 hours, 1 minute and 56 seconds, advertising comprised 1 hour, 39 minutes and 29 seconds, which is 9.19% of the total amount of programming broadcast on that channel that day. Based on overall estimates of the day's programming, the maximum 7% of advertising content defined by the RA Law on Television and Radio was exceeded," reads the letter.

Barseghyan notes that on ten occasions, the amount of advertising during one hour of programming exceeded 4 minutes and 12 seconds (again, exceeding the maximum 7% defined by RA Law on Television and Radio). The letter also notes a few incidents in which the RA Law on Advertising was violated.

Asparez Journalists’ Club Chair Levon Barseghyan asks Amalyan to examine the facts noted in the letter and take appropriate action toward making those responsible for the violations accountable for their actions.

Recall, last month, Barseghyan sent an additional two letters to Amalyan, noting violations the journalists' club found while monitoring H1 on Dec. 31, 2010, and Jan. 1, 2011.