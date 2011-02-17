New Ruling Coalition Memorandum to be Signed Today

February 17, 2011

The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) board meeting, with the participation of Armenia's president, HHK president Serzh Sargsyan, wrapped late yesterday evening. According to local daily Aravot ("Morning"), internal coalition issues, as well as signing a new coalition memorandum were discussed at the meeting.

"After the meeting, HHK parliamentary faction secretary, HHK press spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov confirmed the information we had that today, Thursday, a new coalition memorandum would be signed. Mr. Sharmazanov did not share the details of the contents of the memo, advising us to wait till today," writes Aravot.

Recall, the ruling coalition includes HHK, BHK (Prosperous Armenia) and Rule of Law (Orinats Yerkir, OEK).