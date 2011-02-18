Coalition Declaration's Aim to Maintain Single Authority: Opinion

February 18, 2011

"Other than maintaining a single power, there's nothing else in this statement," said Union of National Self-Determination (NSDU) party leader Paruyr Hayrikyan, commenting at a press conference in Yerevan today on the declaration signed yesterday by the three political parties of the ruling coalition saying they will back a single candidate in the 2013 presidential elections.

"And generally, among well-bred people, a coalition is created around strategic aims," he said, adding he doesn't see such aims in this declaration.

"Reading the document, we have to see what positive steps will actually be taken. We can praise from the viewpoint of it being useful to the people when there's a certain plan," he said.

According to Hayrikyan, both Armenia's ruling authorities and the opposition don't have actual plans. "Not statements, but plans," he clarified.