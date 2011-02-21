BHK Doesn't Want You to Associate Robert Kocharian with its Party

February 21, 2011

Prosperous Armenia (BHK) press spokesperson Khachik Galstyan, speaking to journalists in Yerevan today, denied rumors of his party being "Robert Kocharian's project."

Asked by Epress.am to comment on Armenian National Congress (HAK) representative Davit Shahnazaryan's advice to BHK to separate itself from Robert Kocharian, Galstyan said:

"I'm exceptionally not going to comment on that view, since I once again affirm that the BHK is an independent party and gathers around its leader, Gagik Tsarukyan. I consider connecting anyone with the party to be inappropriate."