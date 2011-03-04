Prosecutor Refused Khachatur Sukiasyan's Attorneys' 2011 Complaint in 2008

March 4, 2011

A complaint by the attorneys of former Armenian National Assembly deputy, notorious businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan to stop the criminal persecution of their client based on the lack of corpus delicti was refused by RA General Prosecutor's senior prosecutor K. Piloyan

The prosecution's decision to refuse the complaint of Feb. 14, 2011, is dated Aug. 27, 2008.

"We consider the prosecutor's decision to be unlawful and ungrounded and we will appeal it in court in the manner prescribed by law.

"The decision is theoretical in nature, there is no part of actual reasoning in which it noted any evidence obtained through a criminal case.

"The inaccuracy of the date proves that the prosecution obviously treated our complaint superficially and rewrote a standard decision simply to have given a response," reads a statement issued by the two attorneys, Ara Zakaryan and Artur Grigoryan.

Recall, Sukiasyan went into hiding after being charged with "organizing mass disorder" during the Mar. 1–2, 2008 post-election protests. He later turned himself in to Armenian law authorities, but was recently declared not guilty due to lack of evidence (and not due to the absence of a crime having occurred as Sukiasyan's attorneys requested).