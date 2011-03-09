Key Turkish Ministers Quit Ahead of General Elections

March 9, 2011

The ministers of interior, justice and transportation formally resigned their posts Tuesday as part of a constitutional obligation designed to ensure a neutral election environment, reports the Hurriyet Daily News & Economic Review.

Interior Minister Beşir Atalay was replaced by his undersecretary, Osman Güneş; Justice Minister Sadullah Ergin by his undersecretary, Ahmet Kahraman; and Transportation Minister Bianli Yıldırım by his undersecretary, Habip Soluk. The appointments were published in the Official Gazette late Tuesday.

The 114th article of the Constitution orders that these three key posts be transferred to neutral figures during electoral period so as to provide a fair election campaign atmosphere for all parties.

Recall, parliamentary elections in Turkey are set to take place this year on June 12.