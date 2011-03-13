HAK Supporter and Well-Known Boxer Samson Khachatryan Arrested

March 13, 2011

A decision was made to arrest Armenian National Congress (HAK) supporter, well-known boxer and double European champion Samson Khachatryan, said Khachatryan's attorney Ara Zakaryan, speaking to journalists yesterday after coming out of the Kentron (central) investigative division, where Khachatryan is being held.

Speaking to Epress.am, Zakaryan said his client was assigned a pre-trial detention of 72 hours. He is being charged under RA Criminal Code Article 316 Section 1 (violence against a representative of the authorities), connected to the incident that took place on Mar. 1.

Earlier, Epress.am had reported that on Mar. 13, at around 4:30 pm, after coming out of the Dynamo sports club, Khachatryan was accosted by masked man who took him to an undisclosed location. It then became known that he and his friends, Misak Hovakimyan and Poghos Trmzyan, were being detained at the police station.

From 6 pm onwards, about two dozen HAK supporters had gathered outside the central division; they were chanting, "Freedom to Samson!" and "Fight, fight till the end!"

Police also began a search into the detainees' homes.