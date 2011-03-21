US State Secretary's Nowruz Message to Iranians, Azeris

March 21, 2011

"I join President Obama in sending best wishes for health and prosperity to all those celebrating Nowruz throughout the world, including Americans, Afghans, Kurds, Azeris, Iranians and the people of Central Asia," reads an official statement by US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton yesterday.

"For thousands of years, Nowruz has been a time for family and friends to gather and celebrate the beginning of a new year. Among the many rich traditions of celebrating Nowruz, the themes of rebirth and the pursuit of happiness are constant and aspirations we all share. As the Iranian poet Hafiz writes, 'The breeze of Nowruz is blowing from the Beloved’s quarter; seek solace from this breeze to brighten your heart.'

"This year allows us to reflect on recent events in the Middle East. We commend the demonstration of peaceful expressions of human rights and dignity we have seen in much of the region. We join the world community in embracing Nowruz’s opportunities and in striving to uphold its values.

"May this new year be filled with a renewed sense of hope and a new commitment to the human rights and fundamental freedoms that are our universal birthright.

"Nowruzetoon Pirouz, Haroozetoon Nowruz! Navruz Mubarak!

"May your Nowruz be glorious, and may all your days be Nowruz," the statement concludes.

Recall, Nowruz marks the first day of spring and the beginning of the year in the Persian calendar and is celebrated in many parts of the world. The traditional table of Nowruz, the Haft Sīn, includes seven specific items starting with the letter "S".

The Haft Sīn items are:

1. Sabzeh: wheat, barley, mung bean or lentil sprouts growing in a dish - symbolizing rebirth

2. Samanu: a sweet pudding made from wheat germ - symbolizing affluence

3. Senjed: dried fruit of the oleaster tree - symbolizing love

4. Sīr: garlic - symbolizing medicine

5. Sīb: apples - symbolizing beauty and health

6. Somāq: sumac berries - symbolizing (the color of) sunrise

7. Serkeh: vinegar - symbolizing age and patience