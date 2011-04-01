FIFA, UEFA Suspend Bosnia-Herzegovina from International Football

April 1, 2011

The world and European football governing bodies took the extraordinary step Friday of suspending Bosnia-Herzegovina from international football, reports Deutsche Welle.

FIFA and UEFA sanctioned the Balkan state's football association, the FFBH, after it failed to replace its tripartite Croat, Muslim Bosniak and Serb presidency with a single figurehead.

The two bodies had given the FFBH until March 31 to adhere to regulations stipulating a single presidency, but the association's general assembly held in Sarajevo on March 29 was unable to find agreement on the necessary amendment.

"This decision was necessary as the general assembly of the FFBH did not adopt the statutes according to FIFA and UEFA requirements," a joint statement from both organizations said.

"FIFA and UEFA deeply regret that this decision had to be taken and will meet shortly to discuss the next steps required to try to bring the FFBH back into the football family as soon as possible," the statement said.

As a result of the suspension, Bosnia-Herzegovina's national teams will no longer be able to compete in international competition, threatening the country's qualification for the Euro 2012 championships to be hosted by Poland and Ukraine.

Club teams from the Balkan state will also be disqualified from playing internationally, for example in the UEFA Champions League or Europa League.