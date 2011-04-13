Armenian Priest in France was Arrested Based on a Lead by Armenians

April 13, 2011

It's been a long time that there have been internal disagreements and problems in the Armenian community of the French city of Nice, reports local daily Hraparak.

"Members of the Armenian community in Nice say the problems in the community are spurred by a few individuals. Last week, based on information from some individuals that the local spiritual pastor has ties with the Russian mafia, police arrested Fr. Vatche and searched his home. Police found out that the reports were false and defamatory, thus they released Fr. Vatche. By the way, those making false accusations against the priest are Armenian," writes Hraparak.