Safaryan Believes Levon Ter-Petrossian and Raffi Hovannisian Spoke of 'Not Harming Each Other'

April 19, 2011

"The issue of joining is not discussed while standing on the street, and moreover, without agreement," said head of the Heritage Party parliamentary faction Stepan (Styopa) Safaryan, commenting on the Apr. 17 conversation observed between Armenian National Congress leader Levon Ter-Petrossian and Heritage Party leader Raffi Hovannisian.

"I'm not as interested as you are. If Raffi Hovannisian didn't consider it necessary to immediately inform us of this conversation, then it can't have any political consequences," he said.

According to Safaryan, though he's unaware of the content of the conversation, he believes the two party leaders spoke of not harming each other, which the MP considers an issue no less important than any other.