Flowers Left at Tsitsernakaberd Genocide Memorial to be Recycled into Greeting Cards

April 27, 2011

The Yerevan-based Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) for the second year in a row will recycle the thousands of flowers left at the Tsitsernakaberd Genocide Memorial in Yerevan following the annual march to the memorial on Apr. 24, reports local daily Yerkir ("Country").

"Fertilizer will be created from the stems to fertilize the gardens at the memorial complex, while the SunChild Eco-club Network will recycle the dried flower petals into paper and hand-made cards.

"From the paper and greeting cards created last year, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute prepared memos, and thank you and invitation cards," writes Yerkir.

Photo from Emily Haas' personal blog (who posted photos and wrote about this same event last year).