Princess Di is 1/64th Armenian, So Prince William is 1/128th Armenian, Which Makes for a Good Wedding

April 29, 2011

"From the writings about Princess Diana I perceived, some years ago, maybe chauvinistically, the remnants of her Armenian genes, even though she was only 1/64th Armenian," writes Levon K. Topouzian in an Armeniapedia entry on the late Princess Diana.

Topouzian notes that Lady Diana's Armenian ancestry is traced to an Armenian woman from India named Eliza Kewark.

"Some years ago letters with 'funny writing' were found in the ancestral home of the late Princess Di. After investigation they realized that it was Armenian and that they were written by grandmother Eliza to her children and grandchildren...

"Eliza Kewark married the Scottish merchant Theodore Forbes. From this union was born Kathleen Scott Forbes who married James Crombie from Aberdeen. They had a daughter Jane who married David Littlejohn and their daughter Ruth married William Gill. Ruth Sylvia Gill, the grandmother of Lady Diana, married Lord Fermoy and their daughter, Frances Ruth Burke Roach married the 8th Earl of Spencer who is the father of Lady Diana.

"It is noteworthy that Eliza Kewark was also referred to as 'Mrs. Forbesian,' concludes Topouzian. In short, Eliza Kewark was Lady Di's grandmother's grandmother's grandmother, which makes her 1/64th Armenian, which makes Prince William (and naturally, Prince Harry), 1/128th Armenian.

As one tweep today noted, "Even if Prince William's only 1/128th Armenian, that still ought to make for a good wedding."