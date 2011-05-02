Millennium Challenge Corporation CEO to Visit Armenia

May 2, 2011

Millennium Challenge Corporation CEO Daniel W. Yohannes will visit Armenia May 3–5 to review the results of the five year, US-funded MCA-Armenia Program. During his visit he will meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, senior government officials, farmer beneficiaries, donor partners, and private sector and civil society representatives, reads a press release issued by US Embassy in Armenia today

"In 2006, the US Government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and the Government of the Republic of Armenia signed a Compact with the objective of reducing rural poverty through a sustainable increase in the economic performance of the agricultural sector. When completed in September 2011, the MCC grant investment of nearly $180 million US in the MCA-Armenia program will benefit over 420,000 rural residents in around 350 communities across Armenia by refurbishing major sections of the country’s main canal systems, modernizing some of the most urgently needed pumping stations, introducing new gravity irrigation schemes, re-building tertiary canals and restoring sections of the Ararat Valley Drainage system.

"The MCA-Armenia program is also training nearly 45,000 farmers in improved agriculture practices, delivering technical assistance to water supply institutions, and providing $8.5 million US in credit to farmers and small agribusinesses in support of the program objectives," reads the press release.

Recall, only a few weeks ago, US Ambassador to Armenia Marie Yovanovitch stated that Armenia is not eligible for receiving additional US financial support through the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA).