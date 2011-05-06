Early Elections Not on the HAK-Sargsyan Administration Dialogue Agenda: Heritage Party

May 6, 2011

If there's no talk of early elections in the "open dialogue" between the Armenian National Congress (HAK) and the Sargsyan administration it doesn't mean that this issue doesn't exist in Armenian society, Heritage Party MP Zaruhi Postanjyan told journalists at a press conference in Yerevan today.

"Nothing can be ruled out. I can't say that early elections, as well as the states of emergency in the country, have to be excluded," she said.

Head of the Heritage Party parliamentary faction Styopa (Stepan) Safaryan, in turn, said the issue of early elections is not on the agenda of the HAK–Sargsyan administration dialogue.

"At the Mar. 17 HAK rally, Levon Ter-Petrossian announced confidently, which is very inexplicable for me, that the three demands put forth will be met, after which, again quite inexplicably, we saw the authorities' response to this statement. As for early elections, no action by the authorities is observed, which allows me to think that the question of early elections is not on the agenda."