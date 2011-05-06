Reporters Again Prohibited from Filming, Photographing Pashinyan Hearing

May 6, 2011

Imprisoned journalist, chief editor of local daily Haykakan Jamanak ("Armenian Times") Nikol Pashinyan's suit against Kosh penitentiary began today at 12 pm at Artik penitentiary where Pashinyan is currently serving his sentence.

Recall, Pashinayn is asking the administrative court to overrule a Nov. 16, 2010 decision made by Kosh prison chief to subject him to a penalty.

Prior to the hearing today, journalists covering the event weren't allowed to bring in their audiovisual recording equipment (photo and video cameras). Artik staff told the reporters that this was the judge's decision. Despite the reporters' persistence, Artik employees wouldn't permit reporters to enter the room in which the trial was being held without leaving their recording equipment in the car.

The first such incident occurred on Apr. 14 when again journalists were prohibited from filming or photographing during the court session. Pashinyan made a motion to grant permission to the journalists; however, the judge ruled against this motion and only permitted audio recording during the session.