'Gambling with Your Pensions': Dallakyan Blames Serzh Sargsyan (ARCHIVAL VIDEO)

May 13, 2011

For a few days now, a segment of National Assembly deputy (no party affiliation) Viktor Dallakyan's 2003 parliamentary election campaign address to voters has appeared in a video uploaded online, reports local daily Haykakan Jamanak ("Armenian Times") today.

The newspaper points out that in the video, Dallakyan, who has more frequently making speeches supporting Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in recent years, says:

"Now why is your salary low, your pension low? Because when Serzh Sargsyan goes to Monte Carlo and has to put down the minimum wager, that is, the bet, it's $50,000. Do you understand what that means? That is, when the game begins, they put down $50 thousand. That's your money, all of it, it's yours. They're mocking you. They raise pensions by 20 drams , they say we raised your pensions, why aren't you glad?"