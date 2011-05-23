Wife of British Diplomat Plunges to Her Death

May 23, 2011

The wife of a British diplomat plunged to her death early Saturday morning from the roof of her Manhattan apartment in what police are calling an apparent suicide, the New York Post reports.

Catherine Hurd, 46, leaped from the building on East 84th Street at 4:27 a.m. and was pronounced dead at New York Hospital. No suicide note was found.

Hurd's husband, Thomas, 45, is a member of the British Mission to the United Nations.

Neighbors described Catherine Hurd as a happy mother of five who was to return home to England next week when her husband's mission ended.