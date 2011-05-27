One Phase of Political Processes Coming to an End: Musinyan

May 27, 2011

We are currently approaching the end of one stage of political processes, which began in the spring. It moves to the agenda proposed and dictated by the Armenian National Congress (HAK), said HAK press spokesperson Arman Musinyan in a meeting with journalists in Yerevan today.

He said the next important anchor will be the May 31 nationwide rally and they have great confidence that their colleagues in prison will be released and present at this rally.

On the topic of dialogue between the authorities and HAK, Musinyan said there's no dialogue in an official, "formal" sense. "There hasn't been dialogue; rather, there's been a proposal of public demands and a expression of perceptivity of these demands by the administration. By saying dialogue, we meant after the demands have been met, a series of meetings between representatives of the two sides, in which HAK will participate with one agenda: the holding of pre-term presidential and parliamentary elections. As for the elections, pre-term or regular, HAK is going to use its full potential around holding pre-term presidential and parliamentary elections in Armenia," he said.

According to the HAK spokesperson, the administration showed that it's fulfilling their demands, but if, all of a sudden, their third demand — that is, the release of political prisoners — is not fulfilled, they will make the appropriate announcements on May 31.

"Non-fulfillment of the demand will be illogical from the viewpoint of political processes; moreover, it will be harmful for our state," he concluded.