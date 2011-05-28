267 Prisoners Released Under Amnesty Thus Far

May 28, 2011

As of 12:30 am on May 28, there are 267 prisoners released under the general amnesty granted by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan then declared by parliament this week on occasion of the 20th anniversary of Armenia's independence. This news was conveyed by Arsen Babayan, head of the public relations office at the justice ministry's penal institutions department.

The number of those released per penitentiary are as follows:

Nubarashen: 27

Erebuni: 70

Vardashen: 25

Hospital for Detainees: 14

Erevan Kentron ("Center"): 0 (there are no prisoners subject to release)

Artik: 33

Vanadzor: 8

Sevan: 21

Hrazdan: 16

Abovyan: 1

Goris: 11

Kosh: 41